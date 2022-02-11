Shooting At The Somers Point Apartments: One Dead

The Somers Point, New Jersey community has been rocked again by another shooting at The Somers Point Apartments, located on Mays Landing Road.

A Somers Point official has confirmed:

The shooting took place at approximately 8:10 p.m., last night, Thursday, February 10, 2022.

One person is confirmed dead.

The dispute was reported to be over alcohol.

The suspect remains at large

A multi-jurisdictional law enforcement approach is presently underway to apprehend the shooter.

Gunshots also rang out at 12:15 a.m., back on December 13, 2021, at The Somers Point Apartments.

UPDATE : We have confirmed that the Egg Harbor Township Police Department assisted with this case earlier today.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office is also involved and have released the following information.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said:

The ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Somers Point Police Department are cooperatively investigating the fatal shooting of a man Thursday evening.

ACPO Major Crimes investigators responded to the Somers Point Village Thursday evening for a report of a male gunshot victim. Somers Point Police Department responded to a 911 emergency call Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 8:26 p.m., in reference to a shooting at 50 Mays Landing Rd., Somers Point. Upon arrival Joshua Hannah, 34, of Somers Point was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Hannah was transported to Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Campus, but succumbed to his injuries.

Shill has provided this contact information for the public to assist:

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information involving this homicide or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

This is a developing story.

We’ll provide additional updates as we continue to obtain more information.

