Are You Normal? New Jersey’s Average Credit Card Debt

The voice of everyone's parents: "Just don't get into credit card debt. It's the worst!"

3 months later, you are in over your head, thanks to credit card debt.

Welcome to America, and welcome to New Jersey!

Racking up the credit card debt

So, are you normal if you're carrying a bunch of credit card debt?

"Normal" might not be the right term, but yes, you are "normal."

A new study just out shows the average New Jersey family has....get this.....$9,436 in credit card debt.

BAM!

The study, from Wallet Hub, found that New Jersey ranks 4th highest in terms of credit card debt.

Hawaii families carry the highest amount of credit card debt - $14, 507, while Wisconsin has the lowest at $8,357.

So, yeah, if you're around $10,000 in credit card debt, that's pretty normal.

Credit card debt increases

The study found that credit card debt has increased across the country. Here in New Jersey, in the last year, average families saw their debt increase by $320.

Across the country, American families have a combined total of $1.28 Trillion in credit card debt.

So, if they're asking "Debit or Credit", we're probably saying, "Credit!"

SOURCE: Wallet Hub

