Let's call it a New Jersey bucket list.

You can do one thing and only one thing in every New Jersey county. What are you going to do?

Thanks to our friends at New Jersey Uncovered, we have the perfect list for you to use. And, actually, they choose more that one thing in each county.

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Making That New Jersey Bucket List

I love the work being done by the YouTube Channel New Jersey Uncovered. They really put some good content together on and about New Jersey.

We're going to use their list here. It's a list of the best things to do in every New Jersey county. (Be sure to watch their video below.)

Atlantic County: The Atlantic City Boardwalk is legendary! So is Lucy the Elephant. Historic Smithville is always worth a visit!

Bergen County: American Dream Mall, with its indoor ski slope! A great free option: The Palisades Cliffs. Don't forget the Bergen County Zoo!

Burlington County: A big portion of the county is The Pine Barrens. Don't miss Mount Holly and Burlington City.

Camden County: The Battleship New Jersey is docked right there, near Adventure Aquarium, which can't be missed. Also, foodies and shoppers love the towns of Collingwood of Haddonfield.

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Cape May County: The City of Cape May is historic and the City of Wildwood is fun! (Wait - what about the Cape May Zoo -- shouldn't it have made the list?)

Cumberland County: Wheaton Arts in Millville is a must see. Bridgeton's Cohanzick Zoo is the oldest zoo in New Jersey. The Delsea Drive-in is the last drive-in in New Jersey.

Essex County: Edison National Historic Park is a must-see. In West Orange you can check out the Turtle Back Zoo and South Mountain Reservation. "Branch Brook Park in Newark has more cherry blossom trees than Washington D.C."

Gloucester County: Skydive Cross Keys in Williamstown is a high point (get it?). Antiquing in Mullica Hill is a big draw, as is Red Bank Battlefield.

Hudson County: Head for Liberty State Park for a great view of New York. Hoboken's Waterfront and downtown Jersey City are also awesome.

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Hunterdon County: The red mill in Clinton is one of the most photographed landmarks in the state. Check out Round Valley Reservoir, and the small town of Frenchtown.

Mercer County: Princeton University is the big draw, but don't miss the Grounds for Sculpture, and Washington Crossing.

Middlesex County: Must visits include the city of New Brunswick, the Edison Memorial Tower, and Cheeswquake State Park.

Monmouth County: Bruce Springsteen hails from Asbury Park, with the Stone Pony and the Asbury Boardwalk. Other necessary stops include Sandy Hook (with a nude beach!) and Red Bank's downtown.

Morris County: Morristown National Historical Park is, yes, historic. Downtown Morristown has a beautiful downtown. Lake Hopatcong is the largest freshwater lake in New Jersey.

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Ocean County: You must spend a day at 6 Flags Great Adventure - and the Safari is great too! Seaside Heights gave us the Jersey Shore TV show (Thanks?), and is worth a visit. Don't sleep on Island Beach State Park for it's great beach!

Passaic County: Home of the Great Falls of Patterson, Lambert Castle, and Ringwood State Park.

Salem County: Home of the Cowtown Rodeo - every Saturday night in the summer! Also check out Fort Mott State Park on the Delaware River.

Somerset County: Duke Farms is a must-see. You'll also find the USGA Golf Museum and downtown Somerville - a place packed with restaurants.

Sussex County: High Point State Park is really a high point. Other stops in the county should include Mountain Creek and Lake Mohawk.

Union County: Must-see sights include The Watchung Reservation, Liberty Hall, and Downtown Westfield.

Warren County. Great places include the Delaware Water Gap, Mount Tammany. the Land of Make Believe Park, and Jenny Jump State Forest.

SOURCE: YouTube New Jersey Uncovered

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