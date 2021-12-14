Arizona Cardinals Owner Congratulates Northfield Cardinals on Football Championships

The Northfield Cardinals football program had a banner season. The program just captured Championships on all three levels, winning Pee-Wee, Junior Varsity, and Varsity titles in the Cape-Atlantic Junior Football League this season.

The City of Northfield honored the three teams with a parade last Saturday, with the team being escorted down Tilton Rd. by the Northfield police and fire departments, City council, and of course their mascot "Big Red”.

Word of their Championship victories traveled all the way out to Arizona.

Before Monday's game against the Rams, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, along with GM Steve Keim and VP of scouting Adrian Wilson took the time to congratulate the Northfield teams' in a video.

"Hey Northfield Cardinals, we just wanted to say congratulations guys. Great job on winning the championship. We hope we can follow suit in getting the Championship as well."

The trio filmed the field on the field at State Farm Stadium before their Monday Night Football game with the Rams