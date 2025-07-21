21-Year-Old Marlton Man Arrested For Removal of Pride Flag from Cape May Business

Cape May Police have acted quickly and have announced the arrest of a South Jersey man after he reportedly removed a Pride flag from the front of a local Cape May business.

A Pride flag is generally used to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Arrest made in Cape May Pride flag case

Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw says police have arrested David R. Ebner, 21, of Marlton, New Jersey, following an investigation into an incident that happened on July 4th. 

Fashow says his department initially received a report of the removal and destruction of a Pride flag being displayed outside a local business. The police's investigation included interviews and evidence from a video.

Ebner has been arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief and Bias Intimidation.  No other details of his actions have been revealed.

Cape May Police Department issues statement on Pride flag case

Chief Fashow has shared this statement from his department:

"The Cape May Police Department is committed to supporting all communities by standing against bias and ensuring that every individual—whether visiting or residing in our town—is treated fairly, with dignity, and equally protected under the law."

Anyone with information on similar crimes is encouraged to report them to local authorities.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 

