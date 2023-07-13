This Is One Amazing New Jersey Culinary Event You Can’t Miss

One of the most amazing New Jersey organizations helping kids with cancer is having one of the most amazing events of the season, and you absolutely can't miss it.

The Ashley Lauren Foundation is hosting an incredible event called Chefs Who Care, which is a one-of-a-kind tasting event that will feature some of the most amazing chefs, including industry veterans and Michelin star holders.

The event takes place Monday, July 17th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the gorgeous English Manor in Ocean Township. and will feature stations that celebrate the cuisine of La Riviera D’Italia, along with Italian wines and spirits.

The list of chefs who are participating is incredible, and you can see the whole list at the Ashley Lauren Foundation website. the evening will also feature live entertainment as well as a fantastic silent auction.

I have always loved this organization, not only for the tireless work they do but also for the passion and compassion in the way they do it. Their Mission statement:

"The goal of The Ashley Lauren Foundation is to ease the journey when pediatric cancer is diagnosed by providing direct financial, material, and emotional assistance, along with our many programs developed to bring smiles to the children."

No one does it better than the Ashley Lauren Foundation, and this event promises to be a memorable one and also helps the wonderful ALF people do their important work in our community.

The kids deserve the help, and you deserve a wonderful night out. Visit the Ashley Lauren Foundation website for all the details.

