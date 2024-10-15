4 Arrested For Assault and Robbery in Mays Landing

An armed robbery has resulted in four people being arrested - two by the FBI in Philadelphia, and the other two by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Hamilton Township Police say all four arrested face numerous charges including " Robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery, Unlawful possession of weapons, Possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, Burglary, Conspiracy to commit burglary."

Crime took place on Monday, October 7, 2024

Police say the incident took place on October 7th during the day at a home in the 4500 Block of Drosera Street in Mays Landing.

Police received a call about an armed robbery at 12:48 pm.

They say three men had forced themselves into the home, which was occupied. One person was assaulted and a theft took place. All the men fled on foot.

Immediately three of the suspects were identified: Dioanny Mejia, 26, of Philadelphia, Gianmarcos Lopez, 21, of Philadelphia, and Haniel Gabriel, 28, of Philadelphia. They were accompanied by a fourth subject identified as Jose Castillo-Pena, 23, of Philadelphia.



All four suspects arrested

Hamilton Township Police say all four suspects were arrested.

Mejia and Castillo-Pena were taken into custody "a short time later" by the FBI in Philadelphia. Gabriel and Lopez were later located and arrested by police in Oklahoma City.

All four remain in police custody today.

Hamilton Township Police are working with the FBI, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Philadelphia Police Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to reach out to the Township of Hamilton Police at (609) 625-2700.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

