By many accounts, Allegiant Airlines has had a smooth beginning as the newest airline flying in and out of Atlantic City International Airport.

Allegiant began service in December to four airports in Florida. Flights to Fort Laurderdale and Orlando/Sanford have already began. Scheduled to start in February are flights to Punta Gorda and Tampa/St. Pete.

Will there be more routes added in the future, considering the airline may soon be growing?

Allegiant Airlines Makes A Pitch to Buy Sun Country Airlines

Over the weekend, news broke that Allegiant Airlines announced that it is buying Sun Country Airlines for $1.5 Billion.

In a news release, Allegiant says, "The combination will create a leading leisure-focused U.S. airline, expanding service to more popular vacation destinations across the United States, as well as international destinations, and providing more people with access to affordable, convenient air travel."

The sale would add the small and medium size markets of Allegiant to the larger size markets serviced by Sun Country, making it a bigger player on the airlines scene.

The sale is subject to approval from the federal government.

Sun County Already Has Flights at Atlantic City International Airport

While Sun Country doesn't operated a publicly available schedule at Atlantic City Airport, it's planes do use the airport.

If you've ever flown from ACY, you've probably seen Sun Country flights on the list of arrivals and departures. Sun Country runs the MGMAir Casino shuttle service at the airport.

Will Allegiant's expansion mean more flights in and out of Atlantic City? Only time will tell.

SOURCE: Allegiant Airlines

