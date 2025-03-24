How wild is it to think about the fact that this time 5 years ago, we were all sitting at home having NO IDEA how long we'd be there for due to COVID-19? It's hard to believe it's been five years since the pandemic left us all bound to our homes for almost two years.

Almost all businesses that closed during the pandemic have reopened if they had the means to do so. That hasn't been the case for the Atlantic City Aquarium until today.

Atlantic City Aquarium Reopens

It's been five years since families have been able to spend a day with the fishes at the Atlantic City Aquarium in the Gardner's Basin section of "America's Playground." They were rumored to be reopening on July 1st of 2024, but that didn't happen.

Well, the wait is officially over! The Atlantic City Aquarium is officially reopening to the public Monday, March 24th after some really amazing upgrades, both inside and out. Families can expect new interactive exhibits, educational displays, and a whole new look.

New Aquarium Hours

All the opening day festivities are scheduled to begin at 12:30, right around lunchtime, and run through 5 p.m. Going forward, they plan to open up even earlier than that every day. The earliest you'll be allowed to enter will be 10 a.m.

Make sure you check out all the fun, new stuff the AC Aquarium has to offer. Happy to have the place back open and operational again.

