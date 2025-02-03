Atlantic City Coast Guard Saves Three Duck Hunters

South Jersey is lucky to be home to many heroes, including the men and women of the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard Training Center is in Cape May, while an important Coast Guard Air Station is located at the Atlantic City International Airport.

Coast Guard Makes Rescue Off Coast Of New Jersey Getty Images loading...

Saving three lives

The US Coast Guard Air Station was responsible for a nice save last week. Crews were able to rescue three duck hunters who had been stranded for almost twelve hours.

The Coast Guard Air Station shared the news on Facebook.

They say the rescue happened the night of Thursday, January 30th. The exact location of the mission was not released.

Three duck hunters were hoisted up to a MH-65E Helicopter and then brought back to the Coast Guard station at the airport. Officials say they were checked for injuries and hypothermia.

Thanks, Coasties!

A big thanks to the Coast Guard for doing all they do every day.

If you live in the Atlantic City/ Egg Harbor Township/Coastal Areas, you no doubt see the Coast Guard helicopters whizzing by often as they train and respond to calls for service.

The Atlantic City Air Station remains the Coast Guard's newest air station. According to Wikipedia, it opened at the airport location in 1998. It's also the Guard's largest single airframe unit.

The local unit regularly provides service up and down the coast from Connecticut to Virginia.

Over 250 people work out of the Atlantic City facility.

Atlantic City Coast Guard Prepares Helicopter For Overseas Duty Getty Images loading...

Thanks, Coast Guard Atlantic City for all you do! We appreciate you!

Find out more about the Atlantic City Coast Guard Station here.

