Atlantic City Country Club Named One of Top Resort Courses in USA

One area golf course was just named on of the Top 200 Resort Courses for 2022 by Golf Week magazine.

Coming in at No. 63 is the Atlantic City Country Club, which is located in Northfield, with a score of 6.59 out of 10. It was one of only two courses in the state of New Jersey to make the Top 200 list with Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen) in Hamburg, N.J. coming in at 118.

It was designed by John Reid, Willie Park Jr., William S. Flynn, Howard Toomey and Tom Doak.

When ranking the resort golf courses, they look at the golf course, not the resort or town they are located in.

On their website, the course is described like this:

Finely manicured fairways and large sloping green complexes protected by deep sand bunkers remain the course’s signature as it did more than a century ago. Long carries over natural ponds and salt water marshes also make the course a formidable challenge for any golfer. Shifting breezes, the distinct scent of saltwater, and windswept fescue only add to the total experience.

One thing that stands out, in addition to the course is the history of the course, which was established in 1897 and is the "Birthplace of the Birdie." The term was coined at the club in 1903.

I have played this course a few times and can say it is definitely one of the best gold courses in our area and now it's considered one of the top golf courses in the nation.

The top course on the list? Pebble Beach Resorts (Pebble Beach Golf Links) in Pebble Beach, California.

South Jersey Golf Courses