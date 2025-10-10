An Atlantic City man is headed to prison on drug-related charges.

35-year-old Knocumus Dixon, who had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fourth-degree obstruction charges, was sentenced on Tuesday to ten years in state prison under the terms of a plea deal.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on September 21st, 2023, a detective with the Atlantic City Police Department saw Dixon leave 33 South Iowa Avenue and then he approached several people, having brief conversations, "which were consistent with hand-to-hand sales of drugs."

Dixon then entered the passenger seat of a motor vehicle. After the driver of that vehicle broke some traffic laws, it was stopped by cops, and an oxycodone pill was located in the center console.

When detectives informed Dixon that they intended to apply for a warrant to search his apartment, Dixon told a bystander to call a woman and warn her that police were coming.

Knocumus Dixon of Atlantic City NJ sentenced to 10 years in state prison - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

When police executed that search warrant, they found over five ounces of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia, including multiple digital scales and empty baggies.

Prosecutors say that before then, Dixon obstructed a drug investigation on Florida Avenue in Atlantic City in May 2022.

These matters were investigated by the Vice Unit of the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor Chris D’Esposito prosecuted these matters on behalf of the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

