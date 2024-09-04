Here&#8217;s What The Decision About Smoking Means For Atlantic City Casino Workers

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Atlantic City casino scene, you might’ve heard the latest buzz: the smoking ban that could’ve changed the game has been denied. Yup, it’s official—Atlantic City casinos are still giving the green light to smokers.

On Friday, a state judge ruled that Atlantic City casinos can continue to allow smoking in designated areas. This ruling comes after a lot of back-and-forth debates about whether the smoke-free push should hit South Jersey’s gambling hot spots. This decision is a major victory for casinos, who have been on a bit of a decline since the pandemic. On the other hand, many employees see this ruling as a slap in the face. The casinos are emphasizing the loss of jobs and revenue that a smoking ban would bring.

This ruling highlights a broader debate happening across the country. Many places are adopting smoke-free laws, but casinos and other venues are pushing back, arguing that these regulations could hurt their business. Unfortunately, the fight between health concerns and economic interests isn’t going away anytime soon. Leaders of the anti-smoking campaign have expressed interest in continuing forward with the movement despite their loss.


Members of C.E.A.S.E, or Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects, have told numerous outlets that they plan on marching forward in the fight with a campaign called "Kids of C.E.A.S.E" which will highlight the children of casino workers' fear for their health and well-being while on the job.


So, what does this mean for future visits? Well, if you’re planning a trip to Atlantic City, it’s a good idea to check out which casinos have the best setup for your preferences. Some places might have better ventilation or more smoke-free areas than others. Currently, 25% of a casino’s floor permits smoking.

