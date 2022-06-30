Cops in Atlantic City say two people were arrested after they conducted a surveillance operation along the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue in response to numerous complaints from area residents.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, on Tuesday afternoon, June 28th, "detectives observed an illegal narcotics transaction between David Nesbitt and Gregory Kinash."

Police say Nesbitt was found to be in possession of 19.6 grams or approximately 80 wax folds of heroin, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, 1 crushed white and blue pill, a black scale, and 50 grams of marijuana; Kinash was in possession of approximately 1 gram of crack cocaine.

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

Get our free mobile app

A further investigation led detectives to a motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue where it was determined Nesbitt had rented a room. There, cops allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, which was determined to be a "ghost gun," another 100 wax folds of heroin, and 122 grams of marijuana all packaged for street sale. Approximately $2,500 was seized, which is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Charges

22-year-old David Nesbitt of Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of a high capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, three counts of possession with the intent to distribute CDS, three counts of distribution of CDS within 1000 feet Public School, two counts of distribution of CDS within 500 ft. of a public park, money laundering, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

51-year-old Gregory Kinash of Millville was charged with possession of CDS.

Nesbitt was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Kinash was issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

16 Awful Things South Jersey Locals Have Witnessed Shoobies Do Down the Shore