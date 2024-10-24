An Atlantic City man may never walk the streets again after being sentenced to a half-century in prison for a fatal shooting in 2022.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, 49-year-old Kenneth Creek received a 50-year state prison term on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon by a convicted felon following a jury’s guilty verdict in July.

An investigation began on August 25th, 2022, when Atlantic City Police Department officers responded to the South Carolina Apartment Complex at 1300 Baltic Avenue just after midnight.

At the scene, police found 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy of Philadelphia dead on the grass with two gunshot wounds.

South Carolina and Baltic Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps South Carolina and Baltic Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Evidence presented at trial, including video footage of the shooting, showed Creek fire twice at Eaddy as he attempted to flee.

The medical examiner testified that one wound to his back was fatal and resulted in his death.

Creek claimed at trial that he fired in self-defense.

Creek must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, which is approximately 42.5 years. At that time, he would be around 91 years old.

The case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Atlantic City Police Department. Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Ruffenach tried the case for the State with the assistance of Victim Witness Advocate Keri Roberts and Detective Kevin Dever.