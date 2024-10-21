An Atlantic City man now knows his fate in connection to a drug-induced death in the city during the summer of 2023.

Earlier this month, 29-year-old William Jenkins was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on the following charges

First-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death

Third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon

On July 5th, 2023, investigators in Atlantic City located "B.F.," a 44-year-old man, unresponsive with a syringe in his arm in a parked vehicle. They also recovered nine folds from that vehicle, which was later tested and determined to contain fentanyl.

An autopsy determined that "B.F." had overdosed and died from fentanyl intoxication. Through an investigation, police determined that Jenkins had met with and sold the fentanyl to "B.F."

On July 13th of that year, undercover authorities purchased fentanyl from Jenkins in Atlantic City. During that exchange, Jenkins provided the detective with a can of Narcan while bragging about the strength of the fentanyl he was selling. Additionally, officials said Jenkins admitted that he had recently sold fentanyl to "B.F.," who overdosed afterward. After the purchase, Jenkins was immediately arrested.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, he will be required to serve 85 percent, or just over nine years, of his prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Upon release from prison, Jenkins will be subject to intensive parole supervision for five years.

This matter was prosecuted and investigated by the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Atlantic City Police Department.