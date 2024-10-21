Arrests made in 2 Atlantic City, NJ, shootings
Two South Jersey men have been charged in connection to two shootings in Atlantic City earlier this month.
The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 3:15 AM on Saturday, October 12th, a man suffering from a gunshot wound stopped an officer in front of the Public Safety Building seeking help. That man then collapsed and officers rendered medical aid before taking him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
An investigation by ACPD detectives led to criminal charges against 34-year-old Rockwell Pohlig of West Deptford.
Officials say Pohlig and that man were arguing in the first block of South Morris Avenue when Pohlig shot the victim.
Pohlig turned himself in at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. He is facing the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- 2 counts of aggravated assault
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Certain person not to possess a weapon
At 7:10 PM later that day, ACPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and report of a person shot. Officers arrived to find two men who had been wounded; both were taken to ARMC-City to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Eric Melton of Atlantic City as a potential suspect.
Melton was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. On October 16th, he was taken into custody by officers at New York and Atlantic Avenues. Police say Melton allegedly attempted to provide false information to the officers and as the investigation continued, he was criminally charged for his role in the shooting.
Melton has been charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- 6 counts of aggravated assault
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
- Certain person not to possess a weapon
- Obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension
Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sad look inside Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, the day after it closed
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman