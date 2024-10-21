Two South Jersey men have been charged in connection to two shootings in Atlantic City earlier this month.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 3:15 AM on Saturday, October 12th, a man suffering from a gunshot wound stopped an officer in front of the Public Safety Building seeking help. That man then collapsed and officers rendered medical aid before taking him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation by ACPD detectives led to criminal charges against 34-year-old Rockwell Pohlig of West Deptford.

Officials say Pohlig and that man were arguing in the first block of South Morris Avenue when Pohlig shot the victim.

Public Safety Building in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Public Safety Building in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Pohlig turned himself in at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. He is facing the following charges:

Attempted murder

2 counts of aggravated assault

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Certain person not to possess a weapon

At 7:10 PM later that day, ACPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and report of a person shot. Officers arrived to find two men who had been wounded; both were taken to ARMC-City to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

1300 block of Caspian Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1300 block of Caspian Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

During the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Eric Melton of Atlantic City as a potential suspect.

Melton was found to have an active warrant for his arrest. On October 16th, he was taken into custody by officers at New York and Atlantic Avenues. Police say Melton allegedly attempted to provide false information to the officers and as the investigation continued, he was criminally charged for his role in the shooting.

Melton has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

6 counts of aggravated assault

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Certain person not to possess a weapon

Obstruction of justice and hindering apprehension

Both men were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.