An Atlantic City man now knows his fate for sexually assaulting a child two years ago.

Oscar Oberlino Gomez Miralda of Atlantic City, NJ, sentenced

On Monday, 43-year-old Oscar Oberlino Gomez Miralda was sentenced to 25 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge. He was also sentenced to seven years for endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, which will run concurrent to the 25-year sentence.

On June 26th of this year, a jury in Atlantic County found that Miralda "committed an act of sexual penetration" upon a five-year-old girl on Christmas Day 2022 at the child's home in Atlantic City.

The assault was discovered by the girl's mother, who used a camera phone to record her daughter's bedroom while she was at work.

Oscar Oberlino Gomez-Miralda of Atlantic City NJ guilty - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Miralda was in a relationship with the child's mother and lived with them at the time of the assault.

No parole

Under the Jessica Lunsford Act, Miralda must serve the full 25-year term before becoming eligible for parole. Once released from prison, he will be required to register as a Megan's Law offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

The "Jessica Lunsford Act" imposes a mandatory term of 25 years to life for aggravated sexual assault against a child under the age of 13 and increases penalties for harboring certain sex offenders.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victim's Unit; Assistant Prosecutor Tiffany deGrandmaison prosecuted the case for the State.