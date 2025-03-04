An Atlantic City man is headed to prison for a fatal stabbing on the boardwalk last year.

On Friday, February 28th, 24-year-old Gavin Guzman was sentenced to 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

It was on New Year's Day in 2024 when officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were called to the boardwalk at Michigan Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, cops found a stabbing victim, 22-year-old Nazir Cintron, on a beach ramp in front of Bally’s Casino.

Authorities reviewed surveillance footage which showed a male suspect in dark-colored clothing following the victim along the boardwalk, making eye contact with him several times, and following him onto the ramp. Less than two minutes later, the suspect was seen exiting the ramp and walking onto Michigan Avenue.

Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

From there, footage showed the suspect at the corner of Missouri and Atlantic Avenues where he was seen removing a jacket and placing it in a trash can.

Detectives collected the jacket as evidence, which appeared to have possible bloodstains.

Authorities identified the suspect as Guzman, who pled guilty on November 14th.

He will be required to serve at least 21 years of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.