An Atlantic City man is headed to prison on a fentanyl-related charge.

Earlier this week, 26-year-old Kenneth Thompson was sentenced to an aggregate term of five years in state prison after previously pleading guilty to second-degree possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Authorities say on November 18th, 2023, the Atlantic City Police Department stopped Thompson's vehicle, and a K9 "positively identified to the odor of illegal narcotics."

Following his arrest, Thompson was searched and police recovered 200 wax folds containing fentanyl and $165.

Through surveillance footage, police learned that Thompson had left his sister’s apartment just before that traffic stop. A search of that apartment led to the recovery of approximately 1,175 wax folds in a closet.

Thompson was also sentenced to a concurrent five-year prison term on a separate indictment prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

The November 2023 incident was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Chris D’Esposito of the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.