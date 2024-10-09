An Atlantic City man is headed to prison in connection to a shooting at a planned fistfight in the city last year.

Jawaun Yeoman of Atlantic City sentenced

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Tuesday, 27-year-old Jawaun Yeoman received a 12-year sentence on charges of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a prior No Early Release Act felon.

Pursuant to the terms of his plea agreement, Yeoman will not be eligible for parole until he serves 92 months, or about 7 1/2 years, and once he is released, he will be under three years of parole supervision.

"Consensual and planned fistfight" in Atlantic City

Authorities said on March 25th, 2023, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Sovereign and Sunset Avenues. There, they found an adult victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower back.

Through an investigation, police determined that two groups of men had met to participate in a consensual and planned fistfight.

According to prosecutors, Yeoman and the victim participated in the fight, which ended after Yeoman fired a gun at the victim's back. After the shooting, all of the men fled the area.

Yeoman was later apprehended in May 2023 and a handgun was found on his person. Ballistics testing confirmed the recovered handgun had been used to shoot the victim. Yeoman was on parole at the time of the shooting after he was released from prison for committing a second-degree robbery.