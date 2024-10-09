A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a person in Atlantic City this past weekend.

The Atlantic City Police Department says the incident happened around 8:30 Sunday night, October 6th, on the 2500 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old victim from Atlantic City suffering from a stab wound. Members of the ACPD Surveillance Center obtained a description of a suspect and provided it to officers.

Shortly after, authorities say an officer located Jerry Martinez of Atlantic City, who had been identified as the attacker, several blocks from the crime scene, where he was arrested.

2500 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

He and the victim reportedly argued before the stabbing occurred.

Martinez is facing the following charges:

Aggravated assault

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the ACPD's Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.