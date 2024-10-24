An Atlantic City man will be spending the next several years behind bars in connection to multiple cases across Atlantic County.

On Tuesday, 64-year-old Luke Hawkins was sentenced to five years in state prison for third-degree theft from the person, to run concurrent to five years for third-degree burglary, to run concurrent to three years for third-degree failure to register under Megan’s Law.

The defendant was also sentenced on two violations of probation — petty disorderly persons harassment and fourth-degree failure to register. He was sentenced to 18 months concurrent for those violations.

Pleasantville Wawa incident

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on November 16th, 2022, Hawkins took multiple cans of Red Bull from Wawa in Pleasantville. He threatened to stab an employee of the store who attempted to stop him. Hawkins was apprehended a block away and found in possession of the Red Bull, which he admitted stealing.

Pleasantville break-in

On February 8th, 2023, Hawkins was seen entering a home through a broken window and rummaging through items inside. Pleasantville police officers arrived and apprehended him, who was found with a pry bar and a flathead screwdriver. Nothing was taken from that home.

Megan's Law violation

On December 19th, 2023, after an investigation, it was determined that Hawkins was required to reregister under Megan’s Law within 48 hours of being released from a correctional facility. The defendant did not and had not for over a month after his release.

That case stemmed from an incident in 1986 where, according to offenderradar.com, he, "grabbed [the] victim from behind and dragged her off the street. He attempted to assault her under a porch."