The Atlantic City Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a child.

Authorities say at around 5:45 Friday evening, officers responded to the 2600 block of Fairmount Avenue.

At the scene, cops found a 5-year-old that had been struck by a vehicle.

The child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in this investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call the ACPD's Accident Investigations Section at (609) 347-5744.