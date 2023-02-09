A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October.

Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,

Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive and conducted the surveillance operation of a residence in the 100 block of north Delaware Avenue. During the course of the operation, Reynolds was observed exiting the residence and entering a vehicle. Detectives converged on the vehicle and interrupted a suspected CDS transaction between Reynolds and the driver, Islamiyah Abdur-Rahman.

Both men were taken into custody without incident.

Police say detectives secured the home and then executed a search warrant. They recovered,

9mm handgun fitted with a large capacity magazine

Over 200 individual wax folds of heroin

Nearly 300 grams of packaged marijuana

Several hundred prescription pills

$2,600, believed to be proceed of illegal drug sales

ARRESTED: 23-year-old Jaquil Reynolds of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of weapon, possessing of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of CDS (3 counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a public school, money laundering, and contempt of court

ARRESTED: 38-year-old Islamiyah Abdur-Rahman of Atlantic City

CHARGE: Possession of CDS

Reynolds was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Abdur-Rahman was released on a summons pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

