Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October.
Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,
Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive and conducted the surveillance operation of a residence in the 100 block of north Delaware Avenue. During the course of the operation, Reynolds was observed exiting the residence and entering a vehicle. Detectives converged on the vehicle and interrupted a suspected CDS transaction between Reynolds and the driver, Islamiyah Abdur-Rahman.
Both men were taken into custody without incident.
Police say detectives secured the home and then executed a search warrant. They recovered,
- 9mm handgun fitted with a large capacity magazine
- Over 200 individual wax folds of heroin
- Nearly 300 grams of packaged marijuana
- Several hundred prescription pills
- $2,600, believed to be proceed of illegal drug sales
ARRESTED: 23-year-old Jaquil Reynolds of Atlantic City
CHARGES: Unlawful possession of weapon, possessing of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a weapon during a CDS distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of CDS (3 counts), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a public school, money laundering, and contempt of court
ARRESTED: 38-year-old Islamiyah Abdur-Rahman of Atlantic City
CHARGE: Possession of CDS
Reynolds was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Abdur-Rahman was released on a summons pending a future court date.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.