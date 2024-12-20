An Atlantic City police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law in connection to alleged domestic abuse incidents.

The ACPD says on Wednesday, December 18th, detectives with their Criminal Investigations Section were alerted to incidents of domestic violence that occurred on several days during 2024 involving 29-year-okd Warren Young of Brigantine, who is an Atlantic City police officer, and his wife.

Authorities began an investigation that ultimately resulted in criminal charges being filed and Young’s arrest.

Police say the charges include Young, "pointing a firearm during one incident, being in possession of scissors during an argument, and assaulting the woman."

Young, who was hired in April 2019, has been suspended without pay.

He has been charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts)

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Aggravated assault

Harassment

Simple assault

Young was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

