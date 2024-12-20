A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Egg Harbor Township Thursday night.

The EHT Police Department says the accident happened around 8:15 on Longport Blvd. (State Route 152) near the Somers Point border.

An initial investigation determined that a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by 66-year-old Alfred Mottola II of Somers Point was headed westbound on Longport Blvd. in front of Graef Boat Yard when he crossed into the opposing lane.

As the motorcycle continued in the opposite lane, it struck a 2010 Nissan Rogue head-on that was being driven by a 17-year-old woman from Glassboro.

A third vehicle, a 2020 Porsche Cayenne, was also involved in the crash as it traveled westbound on Longport Blvd.

Longport Blvd in Egg Harbor Township NJ

Mottola II suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Rogue remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She suffered a minor injury and refused medical care.

Two occupants of the Porsche, a 63-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman from Marmora, were not injured.

Longport Blvd. was closed for about five hours as the scene was cleared.

The Somers Point Fire Department, the Somers Point and Longport Police Departments, and the NJDOT Traffic Incident Management Unit assisted at the crash site.

The accident is being investigated by EHTPD Ofc. Thomas Rizzotte, Ofc. Nathan Lahr, Ofc. Joseph Ricevuto, and Sgt. Edward Stearns with assistance from the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.

