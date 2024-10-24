An Atlantic City resident now faces 25 years behind bars for killing a man from New York last year.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Julio Vazquez-Dones pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 25-year term in state prison, of which he will be required to serve about 21 years before becoming eligible for parole.

At around 5:00 on the morning of July 8th, 2023, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department were called to the Red Carpet Inn on the 1100 block of Pacific Avenue for a report of a fight.

When officers arrived, they located 31-year-old Jewel Lonon of Rosedale, NY, suffering from apparent stab wounds; he died from his injuries.

Red Carpet Inn in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Red Carpet Inn in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Surveillance footage showed a Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts chasing Lonon into the parking lot of the motel. The suspect then assaulted and stabbed the victim. Investigators spoke with Vazquez-Dones who admitted stabbing him after a dispute. He also admitted to discarding his clothes and weapon after the incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 12th.

This was a cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. Assistant Prosecutor David Little represented the State in the prosecution of this case.