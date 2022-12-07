Atlantic City Police Looking for 2 Missing Boys, Possible Runaways

UPDATE: Police report both boys have been located and are both safe. THANK YOU!

Atlantic City Police are asking for the public's help in locating two boys - one 12 years old, the other 13 years old. Police believe the two are probably together and most likely ran away.



Christopher Pena-Noyola, 12, and Kevin Lopez-Devora, 13, were last seen leaving for school Tuesday morning.

Police say Pena-Noyola is 5'5" tall and weighs 116 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Nike t-shirt, black pants, a black sweatshirt, and white Nike shoes.

Lopez-Devora is 5'6" tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, and a black hoodie. a black face mask, and black Jordan shoes.

If you know of their whereabouts, you're urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

