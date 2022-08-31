Atlantic City Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Police in Atlantic City are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Fahaja Williams is a runaway. She was last seen Sunday (August 28) evening in the 900 block of Mediterranean Avenue.

Fahaja is described as African-American, 5' 5" tall, weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, burgundy pants, multi-colored crocs, and a blue scarf.

If you know of her whereabouts, you're urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. You can also text information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Police Department.

