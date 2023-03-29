Atlantic City Ranks 2,427th in the USA (That’s Pretty Bad)

Oh, how we have fallen.

It's something when you're ranked #1 or #2. It's something else when you come in 2,427th place.

What the heck?

Atlantic City is ranked 2,427th in the rankings of city residents' credit scores.

I didn't even know there were 2,427 cities in the USA....

Get our free mobile app

The good thing: Atlantic City wasn't last. They were 2, 427 out of 2,568 cities.

So, what's the deal?

The deal is, good luck in getting that loan!

Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash loading...

Exactly what is a credit score? ConsumerFinance.gov says, "A credit score is a prediction of your credit behavior, such as how likely you are to pay a loan back on time, based on information from your credit reports."

Factors that determine your score include your bill-paying history, unpaid loans, debt, and more.

Photo by Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk on Unsplash Photo by Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk on Unsplash loading...

The credit score ranking survey was done by WalletHub. They search for cities with the highest average credit scores and cities with the lowest average credit scores.

The best? New Brunswick, New Jersey with an average score of 816. (Excellent!)

The worst? South Bend, Indiana with a score of 448.

Camden, New Jersey was close to the bottom with a score of 593.

The average credit score for Atlantic City was 651. Equifax says that score is "Fair."

As your dad would say, you need to do better!

SOURCE: WalletHub and ConsumerFinance.gov

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.

The Funniest Yelp Reviews of an Atlantic City Strip Club Please note: We cleaned up a lot of these comments to make them readable by fine readers such as yourself.