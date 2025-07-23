If your electric bill already feels like a second rent payment, we’ve got some bad news. New Jersey residents can expect another increase in electricity costs next summer, thanks to the latest PJM capacity auction.

I had no clue what that was until doing a little research. According to reports, the auction is a sort-of behind-the-scenes industry event that just decided how much we’ll all be paying to keep the lights on.

Brace Yourself: Another Energy Price Spike Is Coming

This year’s price-per-megawatt landed at $329.17. Sources report that’s a 22% increase from last year! It’s going to hit our wallets hard.

For the average household, this could mean an extra 1.5% to 5% on your electric bill.

NJ Electricity Price Hike Approved Photo by Zey Ngobese on Unsplash loading...

Didn’t We Just Get Hit With a Huge Increase?

The short answer is “yes.” Yes, we did.

Back in June, electric costs in New Jersey spiked 20%, partly thanks to last year’s capacity auction when the rate jumped from a measly $28.92 to a whopping $269.92.

Now, it’s happening again! All because, apparently, we haven’t suffered enough already.

People are furious, and rightfully so. Wages aren’t keeping up, groceries are through the roof, and now we’re expected to pay even more just to run the AC next summer?

U-Haul truck leaving NJ Canva loading...

Is It Time to Leave New Jersey?

For some, this could be the breaking point. With costs going up and quality of life feeling like it’s going down, more people might start packing their bags.

Jersey has heart, but at this rate, can anyone even afford to stay?

One thing’s for sure. At this point, something’s got to give… and it better not be our power.

