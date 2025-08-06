Did These Two Young Men Steal American Flags in Ocean City?

Hey, here's a tip for the kids: Don't mess with the American Flag. And, if you must do that, don't get caught on camera. Oh, if you didn't know, it's 2025 and cameras are EVERYWHERE.

Ocean City, New Jersey, Police looking for 2 suspects

Police in Ocean City are asking for the public's help in identifying two young men caught on camera.

Officially, police aren't saying that the two stole American flags, but the photo they've shared seems to make that fact pretty obvious.  The police say they're looking for the pair as part of a theft investigation.

If you can help police, you're urged to call them at 609-525-9131. You can also send an email to dlancaster@ocnj.us. Police say you can remain anonymous.

Again, who would dare mess with the American flag? And, it's someone else's American flag!

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

