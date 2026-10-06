This is the kind of local news I really like seeing.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has created a new unit dedicated entirely to domestic violence cases, giving these cases a team specifically focused on them.

The Domestic Violence Unit officially started October 5, which also happens to be during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal is to give victims more support while making sure these cases get the attention they deserve.

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What Does the New Unit Mean?

The new team includes prosecutors, investigators, supervisors and victim advocates who will focus specifically on domestic violence cases.

One of the biggest changes is how cases will be handled. A prosecutor assigned to a case will stay with it from the time charges are filed through the end of the case.

That could make a difficult process a little easier to follow. Victims won't have to deal with their case constantly being passed from one person to another.

The unit will also work with local police departments, healthcare workers, advocacy groups and other organizations that help people experiencing domestic violence.

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Help Is Available in Atlantic County

Domestic violence can happen to people from all walks of life, and it isn't always obvious what someone is dealing with behind closed doors.

That's why having a team specifically focused on these cases is such an important step.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the New Jersey Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-SAFE (7233). If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

Sometimes, knowing where to turn can make all the difference.

New Jersey State Police: NJ's Most Wanted Fugitives Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis