Attempted High End Vehicle Theft in Linwood (PHOTOS)
Police in Linwood have released photos of what they say is an attempted burglary and high-end vehicle theft.
Police say the incident happened at 420 am Sunday at a home on Woodlynne Boulevard in Linwood. Three masked suspects were observed attempting to break into the house on a home video. They were also observed searching for something outsidethe home - it's suspected they were looking for a hidden key for high-end vehicles that were parked in the home's garage.
Police say the homeowners alerted police after watching the video shortly after they awoke Sunday morning. At least one of the suspects is seen on these photos from the surveillance vicdeo.
Police say these types of crimes are "trending in NJ and they may be targeting communities like ours to steal vehicles."
Linwood Police issued these guidelines to local residents: