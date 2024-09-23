ATV driver killed in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Egg Harbor Township Police Department - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration

A 64-year-old man driving an ATV was killed in an accident late Friday night.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says at about 11:30, their officers were called to Betsy Scull Road near the Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility for a report of a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

An initial investigation revealed a 64-year-old man from EHT was operating a 2017 Can-Am ATV when the vehicle struck a utility pole.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Betsy Scull Road near the Atlantic County Firearms Training Facility in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is assisting the EHT Police Department in the investigation, which is being conducted by Ofcs. Nathan Lahr and Cody Ng.

Anyone with information related to this accident is asked to contact police at (609) 926-2661.

