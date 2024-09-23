Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help as they continue to search for a man who has been missing for two weeks.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, 59-year-old Gerardo Ortega-Chavez has not been seen since Monday, September 9th.

Description

He is described as follows:

Hispanic male

Brown eyes

Bald

5' 7" tall

200 pounds

Police say he was last wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

They did not indicate where he was last seen or where he had been headed.

Gerardo Ortega-Chavez of Bridgeton NJ has been reported missing since September 9 2024 - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department / Canva Gerardo Ortega-Chavez of Bridgeton NJ has been reported missing since September 9 2024 - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department / Canva loading...

How to help police

Anyone with information on Gerardo Ortega-Chavez's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Christopher Zanni with the Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 776-8313. Information may also be submitted via the department's website.