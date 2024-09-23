Bridgeton, NJ, man missing for 2 weeks — police ask for help
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help as they continue to search for a man who has been missing for two weeks.
According to the Bridgeton Police Department, 59-year-old Gerardo Ortega-Chavez has not been seen since Monday, September 9th.
Description
He is described as follows:
- Hispanic male
- Brown eyes
- Bald
- 5' 7" tall
- 200 pounds
Police say he was last wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.
They did not indicate where he was last seen or where he had been headed.
- MORE NEWS: School employee in Burlington County charged for blackmailing young girls, prosecutor says
How to help police
Anyone with information on Gerardo Ortega-Chavez's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Christopher Zanni with the Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 776-8313. Information may also be submitted via the department's website.
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024
New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By the third quarter of 2024, there were 33 announcements of 100 or more layoffs in NJ.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt