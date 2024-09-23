Bridgeton, NJ, man missing for 2 weeks — police ask for help

Missing person in New Jersey - Photo: WPGG/Canva

Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help as they continue to search for a man who has been missing for two weeks.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, 59-year-old Gerardo Ortega-Chavez has not been seen since Monday, September 9th.

Description

He is described as follows:

  • Hispanic male
  • Brown eyes
  • Bald
  • 5' 7" tall
  • 200 pounds

Police say he was last wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.

They did not indicate where he was last seen or where he had been headed.

Gerardo Ortega-Chavez of Bridgeton NJ has been reported missing since September 9 2024 - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department / Canva
How to help police

Anyone with information on Gerardo Ortega-Chavez's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Christopher Zanni with the Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 776-8313. Information may also be submitted via the department's website.

