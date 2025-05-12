You may have seen their videos online, on Facebook, and on other social media. "Producers of content" go around "investigating" police departments and other "public agencies, all in the name of "protecting the constitution."

(That's a lot of quotation marks in the first paragreaph!)

These self-appointed guardians interact with the public and others and make videos for the internet.

Let me be clear here: they are nothing but bullies, trying to get "clicks", because clicks mean money.

They sell themselves as independent journalists, but in reality, they are the lowest form of content creators. They have found their niche and are milking the system for what they can.

Invasion of Egg Harbor Township, NJ

A while back, a group of these content creators, using the name Long Island Audit, decided to try the patience of those who work at the Egg Harbor Township Motor Vehicle Office.

With their cameras, they burst into the MVC location. attempting to wreak havoc and provoke police and security personnel.

They say they're doing an audit and filming a story, but in reality, all they're doing is pushing the limits and trying to provoke police officers.

Make no mistake, this audit video group and others like them are nothing but bullies. The way they talk to people, especially interacting with police, is mean and offensive. Yes, they are being bullies.

When they create a disturbance, as in the video below, they are doing nothing but wasting people's time and energy. Their mere presence often requires additional police resources - resources that would better be used elsewhere.

In no way does their "work" do anything but cause trouble. There is no redeeming quality here. They uncover nothing. They are bullies.

Kudos to Egg Harbor Township's finest

This video was produced a while back. Since it happened and was released, I don't know if there were any legal repercussions or anything like that.

The video actors act like they won, that they accomplished something, but all they really did was get in the way, and create stress for people.

As a resident of Egg Harbor Township - and a customer of the MVC - I'm very PROUD of the way that MY police department - and MVC security personnel handled the situation.

Watching the video, I think the most featured officer, Officer Palmentieri, did a great job handling these idiots, and I commend him for that. He was forthright, professional, and stern when needed.

Look, police all over know about these video guys and their tactics. They throw themselves into situations, all in the pursuit of clicks. Oh, and they have some pretty sleazy lawyers on their side, who are more than happy to help file lawsuits for all the "injustices" which they encounter.

Thanks Officer Palmentieri and EHT Police. I'm proud that you protect and serve me, my family, and my community. Please keep doing what you're doing.

