Popular South Jersey Wedding Venue Sold, New Name Revealed

Congratulations! You've met that special someone and are ready to spend the rest of your lives together. The questions has been asked and now it's time to choose where you'll celebrate your love.

Plenty of people have chosen Auletto Catering in Deptford as that special place. It's been a popular spot for events and special occasions in Gloucester County since it opened back in 1968. It's not just a catering service; it's a full-on event venue where people go to celebrate not just weddings, but parties, and other important moments.

They offer a range of delicious food options, from elegant hors d'oeuvres to full-course meals, so you can customize your event to fit your tastes and preferences. The venue itself has a welcoming and stylish atmosphere, which makes it a favorite choice for many locals.

It sits on a lake, so it makes for beautiful wedding photos.

What has really set Auletto's apart is its dedication to making every event feel special. The staff is known for being friendly and accommodating, ensuring everything goes smoothly from start to finish. This personal touch, combined with their great food and atmosphere, makes it a hit among those who want to host a beautiful and memorable event for their family and loved-ones.

Famous Deptford, NJ, wedding venue now under new ownership

To the folks who live in Deptford, it's a part of the community's fabric. People love it not just for the quality of the food and the elegance of the venue, but also because it's a local gem that contributes to the town’s sense of togetherness.

All of that is about to change now that the announcement has been made of its changing of hands. Auletto's has been sold and is now renamed The Sapphire Grand. Sources say the new owners are great and have every intention of keeping The Sapphire Grand just as community-oriented as Auletto's has proven to be decade after decade.

People have already flocked to social media to share their Auletto memories. They're sad to see it go.

According to the announcement on the Auletto Catering website, all current events under contract will be honored by the new owners and staff will be staying on as well.

