NJ Pretzel-Lovers Can Now Smell Like Their Favorite Snack

Is there anything better than stopping for a warm and delicious soft pretzel during your mall shopping trip? It's become a tradition here in the Garden State for so many. For decades, we've looked forward to that sweet and salty snack during mall day trips.

Pretzels have been my favorite snack since childhood. I've preferred them to chips pretty much my whole life. For me, they're pretty hard to beat. Soft pretzels, especially.



I can't say I've ever wanted to smell like them, though. Apparently, you can now, if that's your thing.

While it's common for some scent sprays and perfumes to smell like food, you're probably imagining scents like vanilla, apple pie, peach cobbler, coconut, etc. I can't say I've ever fantasized about smelling like a soft pretzel. Don't get me wrong, they smell delicious (especially when they're warm). That particular scent was never one I was eager to sample on my skin.



Auntie Anne's new pretzel-scented perfume

The folks over at Auntie Anne's have decided the time has now come for people to have the option to smell like their favorite mall snack. They've recently announced a new perfume they're calling "Knead". According to their Instagram, it's supposed to smell like "warm, buttery goodness."

Infused with notes of buttery dough, salt and a hint of sweetness, Knead transforms the iconic aroma you love into a wearable scent. One spritz is all it takes to envelop you in the nostalgic embrace of freshly baked pretzels. Surrender to the smell.

You'd think people would be giving this new perfume the side-eye, but judging by the comments, most are really excited about it. The new Auntie Anne's "Knead" scent is due out on August 14th.

Would you try out the new pretzel perfume? Let us know on the app.

