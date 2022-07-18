Avoid Fire Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ: Car Hits Pole
Avoid the area of Fire Road (near the Lexus car dealership and Avalon Flooring) in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey … likely for most of today as the result of a car crashing into a utility pole at approximately 3:20 a.m. this morning, Monday, July 18, 2022.
I was traveling nearby at the time of this crash. I did not see or hear the crash, but, I saw a huge flash of light.
It has caused multiple electrical power outages here at Townsquare Media Atlantic City’s Broadcast Center on Tilton Road in Northfield this morning … which was resolved for good by about 5:15 a.m.
The utility pole car crash took place in neighboring Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has revealed the following about this car crash:
The driver stated that he was driving home from work when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a pole. He suffered an ankle injury and was transported to ACMC (AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center). There were no signs of intoxication for the driver.
SOURCE: Galloway Township Councilman Tom Bassford & Egg Harbor Township Police Department.