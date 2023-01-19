It is now 153 years old, dating back to 1870 we are talking about beautiful Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. According to their website, "Monmouth Park has been a Shore tradition since 1870. Three buildings have carried the name Monmouth Park in the last 139 years. Monmouth Park’s long and storied history dates back to July 30, 1870 when the track opened, just three miles from Long Branch. The track was a result of the innovative ideas of New York businessman John F. Chamberlain, New Jersey Senate President Amos Robbins and Adams Express Company President John Hoey in an effort to increase summer trade for once bustling shore communities. Their ploy worked, and Monmouth Park opened its inaugural five-day meet amid much national fanfare."

I have always enjoyed visits to Monmouth Park Racetrack. It's always a fun and exciting day at the races and the backdrop of this historic park is perfect for a great day out. On a beautiful sunny day in Oceanport, it's fantastic to be outdoors walking about the historic park and enjoying the horses, jockeys, food, and fresh air.

There are many fantastic festivals that also take place on the Racetrack grounds throughout the season. Monmouth Park's highlight each year is the Haskell Stakes, which will take place at Monmouth Park on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023. Always a big day at Monmouth Park with the Haskell.

There is always a lot to do at Monmouth Park. Obviously, the racing is center stage, but there is also great food, music, and fun as well. Including the Beer Garden at Blu Grotto, Blu Grotto Restaurante, Dining Club and Salvator Grill, Lady's Secret Cafe and Paddock Bar, Caesars Sports Bar, and the Summer Wind. In addition, there are other eateries at the Park as well.

There is also fun for the whole family at Monmouth Park Racetrack including Bluegrass Mini Golf, which is fun for the entire family while you are out at the park.

Opening day this year at Monmouth Park will be Saturday, May 10th, 2023 with gates opening at 10 am and the new season begins in Oceanport.

