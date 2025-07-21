It's safe to say that most of us likely think we’re pretty responsible behind the wheel.

But, according to new data, New Jersey drivers might not be quite as safe as we like to believe. Turns out, we're VERY distracted.

25% Of NJ Accidents Involve Cellphone Use

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission recently shared a stat that should stop every driver in their tracks: 1 in 4 crashes in the state involve a cellphone. That’s not just a few careless drivers, okay? It’s a major safety issue happening every day on Jersey roads.

Whether it’s texting at a red light or scrolling for a song on Spotify, distracted driving is CLEARLY more common than most of us want to admit.

New Survey Reveals Risky Driving Is The Norm

To dig deeper into how widespread our risky driving behaviors really are, the team at FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,000 drivers in America, and the results are… telling, to say the least.

A staggering 39% of drivers admit to making phone calls without Bluetooth, while 33% say they’ve texted behind the wheel. That’s not multitasking; that’s dangerous.

Even more surprising? 62% of drivers copped to speeding at least once in the past year, and almost 1 in 10 admitted to driving without insurance. That’s not just illegal. It’s totally reckless.

If you think it’s just older generations being careless, think again. Gen Z drivers are leading the pack when it comes to violations like having too many passengers and using illegal window tints, both of which carry serious safety and insurance consequences, by the way.

How Safe Is NJ Really While Driving?

We might think we’re the exception. But, the truth is, risky behavior on the road is more common than not here in New Jersey.

Maybe it’s time we all took a closer look at how we really drive? We need to make better and safer choices behind the wheel.

