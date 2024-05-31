Canva Canva loading...

Still looking for tickets to this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood? We're back at it again with our Barefoot Ticket stops! It's a chance for you to win 4-day passes to this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest coming up in June!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is June 20-23 on the beach in Wildwood and will feature country music's BIGGEST superstars including Old Dominion, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, and Luke Bryan. In all, over 40 different artists will play at this year's festival!!

You can check out the complete festival lineup here.

Our Barefoot ticket tour will be ALL OVER South Jersey on Friday with not one, not two, but THREE different stops.

Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024

From 10a-12p, you'll find us at Gentilini Motors off of John S Penn Blvd in Woodbine RIGHT near the airport for their 48th annual Classic Car & Truck Show!

Next up, you'll find us at the brand-new Jersey Cow location in Brigantine! Joe will be there from 2-4p with another pair of tickets for you to win.

Finally, we're headed out to Egg Harbor City for their annual summer kickoff party at Egg Harbor City Lake! They'll have everything from live music and food trucks to games, prizes, and more entertainment. We'll be there from 5-7p with your chance to score a pair of tickets!

At each stop, we'll have ONE PAIR of tickets for you to win, so figure out who's going to be your plus 1 to the show!

Are you headed to Barefoot this year? We hope to see you this weekend!

In the meantime, relive the immaculate vibes brought to us by last year's BCMF!

