If you’re a country-loving couple looking to ditch the chapel and do something way more memorable for your big day, the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood just might have your dream wedding waiting.

Yep, you can actually get married right on the Coors Light Main Stage during the festival this June 19-22nd.

Sounds like a great wedding if you ask me…your toes in the sand, your favorite country song in the air, and your vows being declared out over the beach in front of thousands of fellow fans.

It's not just a ceremony. That’s a whole MOMENT.

Star-Studded Wedding Reception On Wildwood Beach

Honestly, where else can you get hitched and say Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, and Jordan Davis all sang at your wedding??

This isn’t just a quick “I do” either.

BCMF is throwing in some special surprises and gifts to make your big day even sweeter. It’s got all the charm of a rustic wedding, but with the energy of a country concert on the beach.

Talk about a love story with a killer soundtrack, right?

If you and your fiancé already have your festival tickets, head over to BCMF’s website and submit your love story for a chance to take center stage in the best way possible.

The deadline’s May 30, so don’t wait around!

