Barefoot Fest 2025 Lineup in Wildwood Growing

Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, and Jordan Davis are all the headliners for next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach.

The lineup for the four-day festival continues to grow.

More acts added to Barefoot 2025

The 5th annual Barefoot Fest is taking place on the Wildwood Beach June 19 - 22, 2025.

Other acts already announced are Megan Maroney and Colt Ford.

Now come more additions, including Warren Zeiders and Ella Langley.

Zeiders, an up-and-coming star, is best known for his hit, Pretty Little Poison.

Ella Langley's hit "You Look Like You Love Me," which features Riley Green, is currently climbing the charts.

*Just added, the vocal group Boys II Men!

More announcements are happening, so make sure to check back for updates.

5th year for Barefoot

This will be the 5th summer that the Barefoot Country Music Fest happens on the Wildwood Beach.

Past headliners have included Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kid Rock, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker, Flordia Georgia Line, Eric Church, The Zac Brown Band, Lee Brice, and Dan and Shay.

For Barefoot tickets, click here to take advantage of the Black Friday sale.

We hope to see you in the sunshine, on the Wildwood Beach in June 2025!

