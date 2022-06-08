I don't know about you, but one of my FAVORITE things to do with my pups is to take them to the beach. Luckily, here in South Jersey, we have a few options for that.

One of the most popular beaches to bring your fur babies to in this area is the Longport Dog Beach. You know the one I'm talking about, right? The beach that is, in actuality, located in Egg Harbor Township? The beach itself is located right at the base of the Ocean Drive Bridge that dumps you right into Longport. Still, the beach is patrolled by Egg Harbor Township cops.

The Longport Dog Beach is a WONDERFUL place to bring the pups, that is, if you can find parking. On that subject, the EHT police department recently posted a reminder to their Facebook page letting people know that parking along Ocean Drive is still not allowed. It's common to find cars lined up all long the Ocean Drive strip during the summer months, but this year, there are some pretty steep penalties in place if you do.

Police are warning you that you could be subject to not only fines, but towing at your own expense if you're caught parking there. Police are so serious about that they've even drafted a graph to specifically show you which area they're referring to.

The fines are pretty steep, too. Over $100 in fines PLUS paying out of your own pocket for the towing expenses doesn't sound like a fun summer experience at the Jersey Shore. So, we just thought we'd share it with you so you're not caught unawares.

Check out the post from EHT police below:

