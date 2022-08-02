All South Jersey residents know that summertime is high volume traffic time here in this region.

You can't escape it. Regardless of the time of day or where you're headed, you're bound to hit a bit of traffic wherever you go during the summer months here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. With the influx of shoobies from May through August, traffic's just inevitable.

Truth be told, in some Atlantic County towns, it's not like traffic gets any better during the winter months. Case in point: Egg Harbor Township.

Egg Harbor Township residents will be the first people to tell you that there's always SOME sort of construction going on along the roadways within town that slows everything up. It's always Mays Landing and Egg Harbor Township people that brace themselves for the stop-and-go every morning.

That's the price you pay when you live in the mainland epicenter of the county, I guess.

Residents should take note of another instance this week where traffic flow will be anything but smooth. According to a traffic advisory released by Atlantic County this week, not only is the eastbound lane of Mill Road closed to traffic until further notice, but an alternating traffic pattern is to be expected on Zion Road. Obviously, since the traffic will be alternating, that means only a single lane will be moving at a time.

The Zion Road traffic advisory went into effect on Monday of this week and will resume on Wednesday, August 3rd between the hours of 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. So, that means Wednesday's morning commute will be impacted.

Bottom line: make sure you plan accordingly. Check out the advisory which includes information on both the Zion Road traffic change as well as the Mill Road lane closure HERE.

