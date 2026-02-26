A fire at Wildwood High School has now led to virtual learning for the foreseeable future.

Just over 24 hours after flames were spotted inside Wildwood Middle/High School, families now have a clearer picture of what’s next.

HVAC Fire Breaks Out Before Sunrise

Early Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., a fire ignited inside an HVAC unit in a third-floor classroom. First responders acted fast, with Wildwood Fire Department containing the blaze before it could spread further through the building. While the situation was handled quickly, the damage was significant enough to cancel in-person classes.

Officials confirmed the cause of the Wildwood High School fire is still under review. The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is working alongside the Wildwood Fire Department to determine exactly what sparked the incident

Wildwood Students Shift To Virtual Classes

Students at Wildwood Middle/High School will log into virtual learning at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. The day will follow an early dismissal schedule as administrators continue assessing the building

District leaders moved swiftly to keep learning on track while prioritizing safety. Families were notified that online instruction would temporarily replace classroom time as cleanup and inspections continue.

What Happens Next For Wildwood High School Students

At this point, there’s no official timeline for a full return to the building. Updates are expected once investigators complete their review and officials determine when it’s safe for students and staff to return.

For now, students can plan on signing in, staying safe, and keeping their routines as normal as possible, even if it’s from home.

