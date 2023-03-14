Exciting Lineup For New Jersey’s 2023 Sounds Of Summer Concert Series Revealed

When summer is within our sights, things get pretty exciting around the Jersey Shore.

Every day, more and more fun and exciting events are announced and it's really getting me amped up.

Get our free mobile app

A few weeks ago, I told you about Brick's Summerfest Lineup for 2023.

Summerfest kicks off June 29th and runs throughout the summer, if you haven't been before it's an absolute blast!

Another summer concert series has released its schedule this year, and again all of the entertainment will be provided to the community for free.

Photo by Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash Photo by Kane Reinholdtsen on Unsplash loading...

So, when you have people up visiting, or the kids start saying they're bored two weeks into summer break you've got plenty to do.

What Summer Concert Series Just Announced Its 2023 Lineup?

According to Patch, the series will take place right in our backyard in Veterans Park for several nights throughout the summer.

Once again the Sounds of Summer Concert series returns to the Jersey Shore.

What Is The Schedule For 2023's Sounds Of Summer Concerts?

Opening night is June 28th and will feature Rock N' Rhythm, a doo-wop group out of Neptune kicking things off at 6 PM.

Following Rock N' Rhythm will be Super Trans AM, who bring you the biggest rock songs from the '70s and '80s.

Photo Credit: Korey Koch Photo Credit: Korey Koch loading...

July 19th is night two of the Sounds of Summer series and will feature music by Juke Box Legends who sing the biggest hits of the '50s and '60s.

Following Juke Box Legends, Wanted DOA takes the stage, the premier Bon Jovi tribute band.

August 12th at 5 PM will feature the reggae band The Verdict.

That show will actually take place in Seaside Park, for the annual Beach Party at White sands Beach.

August 23rd at 5 PM will feature a double headliner during Berkley Townships Night Out Against Crime.

The first headliner starts at 6 PM and will feature Gerard Esposito, who sings Broadway Hits.

Following Gerard Espisto will be Garden State Radio; a pop-rock cover band that performs songs from the '80s, '90s, and today.

Photo by Mason B. on Unsplash Photo by Mason B. on Unsplash loading...

September 9th will be the finale of the Sound of Summer concert series and will take place at the Berkely Township Pride Parade.

The finale will feature music by Stiletto and the Saxman who play doo-wop, songs from the rat pack, and more.

Following Stiletto and the Saxman will be The Infernos Band, which is said to be one of the best show bands in the country.

Get our free mobile app

It's going to be a jam-packed summer, and the Sounds of Summer Concert series this year is going to be one you can't miss!

25 Things You Have To Do When You Visit The Jersey Shore Whether it's your first time visiting the Jersey Shore, or you just need a refresher here is your guide for things to do around the Shore